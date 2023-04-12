Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $31.63

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.63, but opened at $34.08. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

