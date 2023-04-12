Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $14.73. Astronics shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 218,058 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.