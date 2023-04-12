Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Up 8.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
