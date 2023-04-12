Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Head-To-Head Review

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.28 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.11 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.34 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -14.44

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17 Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $2.03, indicating a potential upside of 211.06%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Aurora Cannabis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

