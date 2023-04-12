Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.75. The stock had a trading volume of 414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

