Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,104 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Paychex stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 197,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,389. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.