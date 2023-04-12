Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. 39,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

