Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 1,012,317 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

