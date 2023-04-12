Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Graham accounts for 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $589.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,309. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $616.81 and its 200 day moving average is $611.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

