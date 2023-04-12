Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises about 1.6% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 210,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,626. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

