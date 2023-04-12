Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 3.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 44,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. 110,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.