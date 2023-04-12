Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,430,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,948. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.14 and its 200-day moving average is $337.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

