Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.66. Avalon shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avalon in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

