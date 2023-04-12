Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.66. Avalon shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,712 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avalon in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
