Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ) vs. Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Financial Survey

Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leafly has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,117.46%. Given Leafly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Avaya.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion 0.00 -$13.00 million ($17.02) 0.00 Leafly $47.36 million 0.34 $5.07 million ($0.04) -9.93

This table compares Avaya and Leafly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Leafly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya N/A N/A N/A Leafly 10.70% N/A -46.05%

Volatility and Risk

Avaya has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leafly beats Avaya on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets, and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

