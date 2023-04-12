Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

AVID opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

