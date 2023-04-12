B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYZ opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

