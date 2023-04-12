B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Critical Survey

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.85 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -4.48 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.49 N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. B. Riley Financial pays out -66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio. The com

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

