Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $55.19 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00009518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $55.19 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,264,520 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

