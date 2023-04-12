Balentine LLC Acquires 967 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LIN traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.57. 187,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,998. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

