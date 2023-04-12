Balentine LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 680,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,613. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

