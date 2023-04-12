Balentine LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 1,410,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,049. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

