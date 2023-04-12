Balentine LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $286.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,177. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.58.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

