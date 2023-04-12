Balentine LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,075 shares during the period. Balentine LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,786. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

