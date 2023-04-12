Balentine LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.29. The company had a trading volume of 519,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,594. The company has a market capitalization of $282.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

