Balentine LLC Sells 640,024 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,024 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 22.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Balentine LLC owned 2.32% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $637,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 933,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

