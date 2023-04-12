Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 8,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

