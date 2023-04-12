Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $70.44

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.44, but opened at $68.96. Bank First shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 2,776 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First by 2,383.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

