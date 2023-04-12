Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.