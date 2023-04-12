Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.01

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.01 and traded as low as $15.73. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 48,857 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.
Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
Read More
