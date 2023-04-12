Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.79

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 58093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.