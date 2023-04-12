Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,761 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 2.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.74% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

