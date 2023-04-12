Bell Bank Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 1,739,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,519. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.