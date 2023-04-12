Bell Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.8 %

NOW traded up $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $478.20. The company had a trading volume of 793,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $529.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.64, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.