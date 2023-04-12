Bell Bank Sells 305 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

3M stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.



