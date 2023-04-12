Benoit Dageville Sells 6,591 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

SNOW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,922,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $216.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

