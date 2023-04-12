Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Acquires $248,484.60 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 303,030 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

