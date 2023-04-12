Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. 3,100,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

