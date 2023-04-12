Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $760.65 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,651,000. Insight Enterprises makes up about 0.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.98. 143,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,135. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

