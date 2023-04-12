Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $445.67 Million Investment in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,672,000. Clearwater Paper accounts for about 0.6% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. 38,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,919. The company has a market cap of $554.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,690 shares of company stock valued at $633,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

