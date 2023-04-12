Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 3.5 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

