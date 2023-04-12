BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $456,892.60

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $30,017.23 or 0.99931887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $372.78 million and $456,892.60 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,978.22651195 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $448,845.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

