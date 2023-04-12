BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $29,979.91 or 0.99994218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $372.31 million and approximately $456,847.19 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,978.22651195 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $448,845.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

