Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.58 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,904.94 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $578.50 billion and $19.58 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00430721 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00119579 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028422 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,344,543 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
