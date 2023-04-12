Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $275.26 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $275.26 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00052130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00130278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

