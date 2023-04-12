BitDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.35 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $4.35 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

