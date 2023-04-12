BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.