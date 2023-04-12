BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.