BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRA opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

