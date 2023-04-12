Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

