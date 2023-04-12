BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

