BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

